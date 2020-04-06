Two die as trucks hit motorcycles in separate accidents

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ola Ajayi

TWO persons were yesterday crushed to death in Ogbomoso Town when two articulated vehicles ran into them in two separate accidents.

The sad incident also left four other people seriously injured.

According to the information gathered, in one of the accidents, a truck hit two persons on commercial motorcycles killing one of the passengers instantly.

An eyewitness said the autocrash happened at Odo Oru area along Ogbomoso-Igbeti Road when the first truck driver ran into the motorcyclist while driving against the traffic.

The driver of the truck was said to be going to link the Express Road facing the on-coming vehicles and in the process hit the motorcycle with three passengers.

The motorcyclist reportedly died on the spot while the two other passengers sustained injury.

The source said, “They were in critical condition before they were taken to hospital. We pray they survive”.

In the second accident, the truck allegedly killed one other passerby around the same area.

Security operatives, the Oyo State Fire Service, members of the Federal Road Safety Corps and other rescuers were seen at the scene.

Confirming the accidents, the Sector Commander of the FRSC, Mrs Uche Chukwura, said, “the story of the accidents is true. There were two accidents with two deaths on the road in Ogbomoso”.

