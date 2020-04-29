Trump confirms telephone chat with Buhari, US to send 200 ventilators to Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

United States President, Donald Trump, said on Wednesday his country would send at least 200 ventilators to Nigeria.

The US President on Tuesday held a telephone conversation with his Nigerian counterpart, Muhammadu Buhari, on how to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Trump, who spoke at a press briefing in Florida, confirmed he had a chat with the Nigerian leader on the peculiarities of the COVID-19 pandemic in the West African nation.

He said there were plans by the US to send ventilators to other countries amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, also attended the briefing.

According to Trump, Florida had been in need of ventilators, and thousands were sent to them and now, they had a surplus not being used which could be sent to other countries.

He said: “Ron said one thing that was interesting. He talked about ventilators and that ventilators were going to be a disaster in Florida and not enough and we sent them thousands of ventilators. But in the meantime, you have thousands of ventilators that are not used and we will be able to send them probably to other countries.”

“You will build up your stockpile because these other countries, Italy, France, Spain; we are sending to Spain. I spoke today to Nigeria. They will do anything for ventilators. We are going to send at least 200 ventilators to Nigeria; probably more than that.”

Nigeria currently has 1, 532 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 44 deaths while the US has been ravaged by the scourge.

America’s confirmed COVID-19 cases stand at 1,056,646 and 61,180 deaths.

