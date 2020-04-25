Troops kill 89 bandits, rescue five kidnapped victims in Zamfara

Kindly Share This Story:

The Defence Headquarters said on Saturday troops of Operation Hadarin Daji have killed 89 bandits and rescued five kidnapped victims along Gidan Jaja in Zurmi local government area of Zamfara State.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, said in a statement the troops also recovered rustled cows and a large cache of arms and ammunition during the operation.

Enenche disclosed that the operation was executed by troops of Sector 9 supported by troops of 35 Battalion and Quick Response Group of 17 Brigade of the Nigerian Army.

He added that two helicopter gunships of the Nigerian Air Force, personnel of Nigeria Police Force and elements of Nigerien Army also participated in the onslaught.

He said: “During the operation, 89 bandits were neutralized and unconfirmed number escaped with gunshot wounds.

“Items recovered include 19 AK47 rifles, one PKT machine gun, nine magazines, 167 rounds of 7.62 (Special), one Dane gun and one locally made pistol were recovered.

“There was no loss of troops or equipment on our side. Additionally, 322 rustled cows, 77 motorcycles and 9 cell phones were recovered.

“Five kidnapped victims comprising 3 females and 2 males were rescued.

“The bandits’ camps were cleared by troops and formal handover of kidnapped victims and rustled cows will be carried out following due process.

“The Chief Defence Staff hereby congratulates the troops for this commendable feat.” (NAN)

Vanguard

