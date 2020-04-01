Travel agent bags 10 years jail term for fraud

Kindly Share This Story:

Evelyn Usman

Justice M.S Sifawa of the Sokoto State High Court on Tuesday sentenced one Freedom Inah to 10 years imprisonment over N1.8 million fraud.

Inah, who works as a travel agent of the Gulf Centre International Travel and Tourism, United Arab Emirate (UAE) and Top Valley Speciality Hospital, UAE, was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for collecting the funds from one Ahmed Jelani with a promise to offer him an appointment at Top Valley Speciality Hospital last year.

He was arraigned on a one-count charge of cheating.

Upon arraignment, Inah pleaded “guilty” to the charge.

Following his plea, counsel for the EFCC, S.H. Sa’ad asked the court to convict and sentence him in line with the Penal Code Law of Sokoto State.

The defence counsel, Shamsu Dauda, however, pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy as his client was a first-time offender who had become remorseful.

He also told the court that the convict had fully restituted the victim.

Justice Sifawa, thereafter, sentenced the defendant to 10 years imprisonment with an option N200,000.00 fine.

Vanguard

