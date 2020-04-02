Breaking News
Trabzonspor’s Nwakaeme’s market value reaches all-time high

Anthony Nwakaeme, Value

The market value of Trabzonspor star Anthony Nwakaeme has reached an all-time high on the back of his consistent performances in the Turkish Super Lig, allnigeriasoccer.com reports.

One of the most in-form Nigerian players in Europe this season, the center forward turned winger is now valued at five million euros.

Nwakaeme’s market value has continued to rise since he joined Trabzonspor and he was rated at €1.5 million just over a year ago.

He has contributed to an incredible 46 goals (24 goals, 22 assists) in 68 appearances across all competitions for Trabzonspor since the start of the 2018-2019 season.

He is now the most valuable 31-year-old Nigerian, ranked the seventeenth most expensive Nigerian player and is the 26th most valuable player in the Turkish Super Lig.

The former Hapoel Beer Sheva and Hapoel Raanana man cost 1.1m euros when he switched to Trabzonspor in the summer of 2018.

