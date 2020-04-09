Breaking News
Translate

Tin-Can Customs rakes in N30.7bn in March

On 3:57 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

By Godwin Oritse

Edo, Delta, Customs
Nigeria Customs Service

THE Tin-Can Island Command of the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, recorded a total collection of N30.7 billion as import duties and other levies for the month of March.

The amount collected in March represents 16.7 percent increase when compared with the N25.99 billion  collected in the February.

READ ALSO:Customs seizes 140 smuggled gas cylinders, 678 fertiliser bags in Katsina

This was revealed in statement signed by Command Public Relation Officer, Mr. Uche Ejisieme and made available to Vanguard. He noted that the Customs Area Controller,  Comptroller Musa Baba had indicated and created a clear roadmap for the actualization of meeting the command’s revenue target for year.
He stated: “Part of his strategy is the mobilization of critical stakeholders through series of roundtables and consultations towards ensuring that trade facilitation is given a boost, in line with global best practices.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!