Timi Frank to ECOWAS: Explain how Buhari was chosen to champion fight against COVID-19

A political activist and former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Comrade Timi Frank, has thrown the gauntlet at the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) for appointing President Muhammadu Buhari to champion the fight to end the deadly COVID-19 Pandemic in West Africa.

In a series of tweets via his twitter handle @RealTimiFrank on Friday, the former APC spokesman “questioned ECOWAS’ credibility and the criterion it used in selecting Buhari as head to champion the fight against the Pandemic that is slowly sweeping the world.”

Frank said that President Buhari has, for long, shied away from taking the lead at the forefront in the fight against the pandemic, adding that ECOWAS has “compromised in their leadership and they have clearly fitted that their basis of selecting Buhari was political.”

In one of his tweets, Frank faulted “Ecowas for appointing Buhari to champion fight against COVID-19. How can he now lead fight on what he doesn’t understand. You can’t give what you don’t have. May God help Ecowas regions for this mistake.”

The Bayelsa-born activist also advised ECOWAS against what he described as “endangering the regions in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.”

He also expressed dissatisfaction at the African Union (AU) whom he claimed made a wrong choice by appointing Buhari as Ambassador to champion the fight against Corruption in Africa.”

“So I call on ECOWAS to revert their position on Buhari to lead the fight against COVID-19. May God help us to save Nigeria.”

The outspoken activist also drew lines between selecting based on competence and merit or selecting based on the size of a Nation.

He, however, praised the likes of Rwanda’s Paul Kagame, Tanzania’s Dr. John Magufuli, Kenya’s Uhuru Kenyatta, and Ethiopia’s Abiy Ahmed for their remarkable achievements in and across Africa.

He labelled them true leaders who do not compromise Africa for their selfish gains.

“Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, Ethiopia are not up to the size of Nigeria in terms of population and economic size. But they’ve done far better than Nigeria in recent times. How can Ecowas rely on a Buhari that Nigerians doesn’t have access to? Nigeria has lost the mantle of being the Giant of Africa under Buhari’s watch.”

