Times Higher Education ranks LASU among 600 top varsities globally

By Adesina Wahab

THE Times Higher Education Impact Ranking has rated the Lagos State University, LASU, Ojo, as among the first 600 universities globally.

This is contained in the 2020 ranking by the global body.

The Times Higher Education Ranking is the most recognised globally and ranks universities around the world on factors such as research, outreach and teaching, among others.

Commenting on the development, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun, SAN, expressed satisfaction at the university’s performance in the global ranking but added that there was still much to be done.

He said: “Participating in that ranking is to put ourselves on our toes, to know where we need to improve. This is not the best we can do, but it’s a good start. We must be targeting to be in the first 200 band by the time the next ranking will be done.”

He praised the Director, Directorate of Research Management and Innovation, Prof. Olumuyiwa Odusanya and his team for putting together the submission that earned LASU the ranking.

In another development, the vice chancellor has challenged members of staff of the university to embrace the use of technology to deepen knowledge acquisition.

Odusanya who stated this in a virtual meeting with members of the extended management where he announced the university’s plan to hold regular online trainings for all members of staff, added: “There is need for us to constantly deepen our competencies. COVID-19 has changed the face of knowledge acquisition.

“You can’t be complacent with being knowledgeable in one field. The world today is such that you must be able to acquire knowledge in as many fields as possible. We will be holding virtual training sessions for ourselves, accessible to both academic and non-academic members of staff.”

He also directed deans of faculties to come up with weekly training sessions for all members of staff in their faculties to “deepen knowledge and share information of value”.

Vanguard

