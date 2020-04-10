Tiger Woods healthy, hopeful on chance to defend Masters title

Kindly Share This Story:

Tiger Woods says he has recovered “night and day” from a sore back that hindered his preparations for the now-postponed Masters and misses the Augusta National showdown while quarantined.

In an interview released Thursday by Woods sponsor GolfTV, the 15-time major champion said he is cycling more and playing tennis at times to stay fit and his back pain has eased.

“Night and day. I feel a lot better than I did then. I’ve been able to turn a negative into a positive,” Woods said.

“I’ve been able to train a lot. I’ve been able to get my body back to where I think it should be at.”

Woods, who says he would have been ready for the Masters this week, skipped last month’s Players Championship with back pain only to watch it be called off after 18 holes due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s hard to unwire those circuits now. I feel a little edgy. I want to get out there. I want to compete,” Woods said.

“I felt really alive and wired and kind of irritable. I didn’t know what was going on. I realized it was Sunday and I was supposed to be flying up.

“Subconsciously, I had already known I was supposed to be getting ready to go to be playing at the Masters this week. My body was ready to go.”

Woods is also able to golf near his home at a course open despite the coronavirus pandemic that has pushed back the Masters to November and kept him and his family isolated at home.

“I’ve been able to play some golf,” Woods said. “Medalist is still open here. Every course virtually to the south of us is closed but it remains open so it has been nice to go out there and play and hit golf balls a little bit… just get some activity and some peace of mind.”

