Thunderstorm kills 19-year-old boy, injures 3 in Delta community

By Ochuko Akuopha – Ozoro

Tragedy struck at Otor-Iyede community, Isoko North Local Government Area, Delta State weekend as a 19-year old boy was killed and three others wounded by a thunderstorm.

The thunderstorm which accompanied a heavy downpour that started at about 4pm on Saturday and lasted for two hours also destroyed some buildings and other properties in the area and neighbouring Ekiugbo Iyede community

Identified as Antilezer Akporobome, the deceased, it was learned, was playing football with his friends, when they were struck by thunder.

Sources said the deceased died on the spot while three of his friends were wounded and had been admitted in a hospital where they are currently receiving treatment.

Narrating his family’s ordeal, father of the deceased, Mr. Akporobome said he was at home when the weather suddenly changed.

He said: “My son and his friends were playing ball at an open space not too far from our home. The rain started and within a short period, we heard the blast of thunder.

“Almost everyone ran inside. It was later that we discovered that my son and his friends have been struck where they were playing. My son was the most affected and was found dead while the others were still alive and were rushed to the hospital. He has been buried, no point keeping his body.”

Meanwhile, a nonagenarian, Mr. Olotu, whose building collapsed, disclosed that he narrowly escaped death.

According to him, “when the house collapsed on me, many people thought I was already dead until they came and discovered I was still alive and pulled me out. This is the only house I have and has been destroyed. I want to use this medium to call on government and well-meaning individuals to please help me.”

Speaking on the development, Chairman of Isoko North Local Government Area, Mr. Emmanuel Egbabor commiserated the family of the deceased and assured that he will immediately visit the area to ascertain the level of damage.

