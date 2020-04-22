ThrowBack [10 Years Ago]: Rising hip-hop star, Dagrin dies

Kindly Share This Story:

By John Abayomi

Popular Nigerian hip-hop star Dagrin, born Olayitan Olanipekun Oladapo, is dead. The rising act who has been dubbed Nigeria’s 50Cents died from complications arising from injuries he sustained in a ghastly motor accident when he ran into a stationary truck around 3am at Mushin in Lagos. A sources say he died at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH on Wednesday, April 22, 2010.

The singer of Pon Pon Pon hit single, alreadyÂ getting massive airplay, last known stage appearance was at the Kennis Easter Music fiesta in LagosÂ where he had an outstanding performance.

According to an earlier Vanguard report: ” After surviving a terrible accident involving a truck, which left him unconscious, rapper Da Grin has been hospitalised and operated upon at a Lagos hospital. According to on-line entertainment journal, netng.com, a source close to the rapper who claimed to have been in the car at the time of the accident had initially said there was only a brief argument after a truck driver lost control and damaged the fender of Dagrinâ€™s Nissan Maxima. However, other inside sources have squealed on the gravity of the accident and its aftermath on the rapper.

The report said that Dagrin was in a very bad shape; in critical condition with doctors working round the clock to save his life, said the source as at press time.

He was operated upon at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital.

He was said to have been returning home from an assignment, and he had called home severally to tell them not to lock the gate; that he was coming home.

The manager and close family sources allegedly confirmed to NET that the rapper was left unconscious after running into the truck, and was left hanging between life and death before he was rescued by policemen on patrol.

The policemen reportedly called his manager after finding his number on Dagrin’s last dialled list. He was initially taken to Tai Solarin private hospital in Mushin, before his minders moved him to LUTH.

The rapper is believed to have sustained numerous injuries, especially in the chest, jaws and head.

His manager confirmed he had an operation same day at LUTH and has been under intensive care.

The doctors say he’s improving but they have to keep him in ICU until his condition stabilises.

He hasn’t been able to open his eyes or speak since yesterday (last week Thursday). I believe they’ll move him from ICU to the ward once he comes round, his manager was quoted to have said.

However, Dagrin could not make it as reports yesterday comfirmed that the rapper has passed on.

The youngman will be remembered for his swagger, creative rap style, grass to grace back street tales, indigenous lyrics laced with humour on rich dance-able beats.

As at press time over 700 fans have written their condolences while some, in disbelief, still wish the lyricist a quick recovery on his Facebook wall . A few excerpts:

Eugene Ronny: “Dagrin where are you? Please come out and Â tell the world that you are not dead.”

Bhellow Harrordhale: “RIP Da’grin”

Michael Rooney: ” You will be healed, also I’ll pray for you”

Femi Daniel: “IT’S A LIE”

Emmanule Kingsley Oprah:” Dagrin, as long as the Lord liveth… you shall live to sing more songs —-of praise..”

Hodun Olagokun: “Orun ree oo Akogun, omo naija… miss u die– Rest in peace”

Amodu Iyanda: “Why Dagrin?”

DaBishop Dread: “Too early, God!!!”

Opeyemi Oluwatibi, “Olaitan Oladepo….It’s painful”

Aruma Cole:” Rest in peace bro… I will miss youÂ more than my wife in dis life bro”

Dagrin’s Biography

Dagrin, real name Olayitan Olanipekun Oladapo hailed from Abeokuta, Ogun State. He attendedÂ Good Shepherd Nursery and Primary School and Egbado College.

He released his first but little known album under Leo Entertainment in 2007 (or so) before his current album, CEO on his own label, MOSOFUNYIN Entertainment that has been generally acknowledged as successful.

Before his death, he had become the most sought out lyricist for collabos by both old and upcoming artists. There are a few collabos to his credit – with Dark Poet, So Sick, T Frizzle, Omawumi, Lala, Bigiano, Owen Gee, YQ, Kenny St. Brown, 9ice, Teeblaq, General Pype and many others.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: