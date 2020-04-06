Thelma Ekiyor appointed NACCIMA’s MSME chairperson

Kindly Share This Story:

Thelma Ekiyor, the Managing Partner of SME.ng, Nigeria’s SME Impact Investment Platform and the Chairperson of Afrigrants Resources Ltd has been appointed the Chairperson of the MSMEs division of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA).

The appointment, which was announced at the seminar to mark the International Women’s Month organized by the trio of SME.ng, NACCIMA and Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Abuja is in recognition of her sterling accomplishments in providing investments and grant opportunities for micro and small businesses across the Nation.

By this appointment from NACCIMA, Thelma would be working closely with over 70,000 MSMEs registered under NACCIMA to improve their businesses for the overall advancement of the Nigerian economy.

