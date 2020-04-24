Tensions as suspected herdsmen kill poultry farm manager, guard in Delta

Kindly Share This Story:

…Kidnap 20-year-old woman in Anambra

By Festus Ahon & Vincent Ujumadu

APPREHENSION, yesterday, enveloped Issele-Azagba, Aniocha North Local Government Area, Delta State, following the killing of a poultry farm manager and the watchman in the community by suspected herdsmen.

At another farm in Anambra State, some people suspected to be herdsmen kidnapped a 20-year-old woman.

In Delta State, it was gathered that the suspected herdsmen attacked the poultry farm behind Issele-Azagba Mixed Secondary School, Wednesday night, shooting the yet to be identified farm manager and watchman.

A reliable source said the third person, who was with the manager and watchman, took cover in the ceiling when he sighted the armed men and came down after the hoodlums left and raised the alarm.

The source, who pleaded anonymity, said: “The murder took place behind the Issele-Azagba Mixed Secondary School, the same place where a teacher was killed last year with injuries inflicted on two other teachers.

“The assailants had scaled the farm fence to gain entrance into the compound and knocked at the elderly security man’s door. On recognising the voice of one of the herdsmen, who they claimed, usually come for water whenever he rears his cattle through the poultry, he queried why he chose to visit at such an odd hour.

“Their argument eventually woke the poultry manager, who had slept over at the farm. He was shot through the window of his room while the watchman was shot at a close range. While the drama lasted, the third person had successfully climbed into the ceiling where he took refuge.”

Contacted, Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, confirmed the incident, saying: “The command is aware of it. For now, the situation is calm as our men are working on clues and as soon as there is any further development, I assure you, we will make it public.”

Herdsmen kidnap 20-year-old woman in Anambra

Meanwhile, a 20-year-old woman was allegedly kidnapped by suspected herdsmen at the premises of Austin Farms in Anambra West Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The mother of thewoman, who gave her name as Mrs Iwolo, said the herdsmen broke into their home and started shooting sporadically and ordered the occupants of the house to bring all the money in their possession.

She said as they were beating her, they were demanding for money and threatened to kill everybody if they failed to comply.

According to her, their attackers were speaking Hausa language, adding that in addition to the guns, they also had sticks and machetes.

She said their attackers hit her with the gun before leaving the house, adding: “After collecting all our money, they abducted my daughter, Chioma, and up till now, I have not heard from her.”

Vanguard

