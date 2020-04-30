Tension in Delta community as policeman kills soldier

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chancel Sunday, Bomadi

There is pandemonium in Bomadi, headquarters of Bomadi council area of Delta state, as a soldier, attached to the Joint Task Force, JTF, Bomadi Division, Thursday, was shot dead by a policeman attached to SARS.

Though the soldier’s identity has not been known as at the time of filing in this report, the incident occurred in the early hours of the fateful day.

An indigene who resides close to the scene of the incident, who also pleaded anonymity, said “the incident occurred around 1 am last night (Thursday) when SARS police patrol van came in front of the residential hotel premises of JTF officers here.

“The JTF officers were on mufti busy drinking in front of their premises when the police patrol van came, asking why they were outside at such a time.

“Trouble ensued when the police officers insisted on seeing their ID cards after the military officers told them their identity, but refused to show them ID cards.

“The military officers became infuriated when the police officers insisted taking them to the station, leading to exchange of blows and a police officer shot one of the military officers and fled”.

However, there is tension in Bomadi and environs when the news of the soldier’s death filtered into town after being rushed to a hospital. His body is reported to have been deposited in a morgue in Bomadi.

Shops and business centre around the scene of the incident have been closed for fear of the unseen, with military officers on various spots of the council headquarters and environs.

Contacted, JTF Commanding Officer, Ogbarho, B. Ogidan, who visited the scene of the incident, said: “I’m in the middle of the investigation, it is ongoing and that’s all I can tell you now”.

However, efforts to speak with the Police PRO, Onome Onowakpoyeya, were futile as his mobile number was switched off as at the time of filing in this report.

Reacting to the incident, Pere of Kerebiri-Mein Kingdom, HRM Godspower Oporomo, said “though the incident is unfortunate, the prompt reaction and intervention of the JTF Commanding Officer into the matter is highly commendable”.

