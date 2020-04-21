Tension grips Ugbo community in Ondo over murder of 7-year-old

Kindly Share This Story:

…Residents flee to neighbouring communities,

Dayo Johnson – Akure

Palpable tension gripped Ugbo, the oil-rich Ilaje council area of Ondo state, weekend, following the violence that erupted following the murder of a seven-year-old school pupil, Marvelous Akintubuwa, and the matchetting of over twenty persons by hoodlums.

Amongst those injured during the clash over the forceful occupation of the old palace in the town include the wife of the former monarch, Olori Femi Mafimisebi.

Many houses were torched by the hoodlums.

Police detectives have reportedly whisked a family member of the deposed monarch.

For fear of further attack, hundred of the people of the community have reportedly fled to neighbouring communities.

Speaking with newsmen in Akure, the counsel to Prince Mafimisebi, Barrister Idowu Mafimisebi, said that the families of the former monarch have been ejected from the palace built by him while he reigned in the community.

He told vanguard that the hoodlums acting the script of Oba Akinruntan have occupied the palace while they have destroyed all the property therein.

Barrister Mafimisebi said that “The hoodlums gave the children of our client namely Adetomiwa Mafimisebi and Abimbade Mafimisebi serious torture and degrading treatments by breaking their heads with axes and next gave a dehumanizing treatment to Olori Femi Mafimisebi the wife of the former Olugbo by inflicting wounds on her with a machete and leaving very scary scars on her back.

But reacting to the allegation that he sponsored the attack, the Olugbo of Ugbo, Oba Akinruntan said he can never sponsor any attack on his subjects.

He said that the palace that was the subject matter was ancestral to Ugbo people and was not attack at any point in time.

According to him” the residence has been in existence long before the short reign of the deposed monarch. How then can the same residence be claimed to have been owned by the deposed monarch?

Contacted, the state police image maker Tee Leo lkoro confirmed the killing of the seven-year-old boy and destruction of property.

Ikoro said the crisis was communal and had to do with the ownership of land adding that two houses were razed.

