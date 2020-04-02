Tension as soldier reportedly kills 28-yr old boy in Delta

Kindly Share This Story:

Delta Govt orders investigation, sue for calm

Commiserate with deceased family

By Jimitota Onoyume & Festus Ahon – Asaba

Apprehension, on Thursday enveloped Warri, Delta State, following the alleged killing of a 28 years old boy by suspected Soldiers who were out to enforce the ‘sit at home’ order issued by the State Government as part of effort towards containing the spread of the dreaded coronavirus pandemic in the State.

The boy who was reportedly shot at about 10am at the Ogunu flyover bridge in Warri for allegedly refusing to stop for a check, was said to be driving towards the Warri NPA from Ubeji when he was accosted by soldiers enforcing the lockdown order.

According to sources, the soldiers chased the victim to the Ogunu flyover area where he jumped from the unnumbered Toyota Camry after using his vehicle to block the road to prevent military men from arresting him.

The dependable sources, said the deceased ran into a bush in the area where he was allegedly shot by one of the soldiers who were chasing him.

The soldier who allegedly killed the boy hasreported himself to police where he is being detained at the Warri Area Command of the Delta State Police Command.

Meanwhile, the Delta State Government has called for an investigation into the circumstances which led to the killing.

The State Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu in a statement in Asaba said government was worried about the report of an alleged killing of a 28-year old man in Warri by security agencies on regular patrol duty.

Saying the the state government has sent a delegation to the deceased family to condole with them over the loss of their son, Aniagwu said the military authorities have been contacted to carry out an investigation into what led to the killing of the young boy.

While urging the people to remain calm and not to take laws into their hands, he said government would conducts an investigation into the killing.

Aniagwu thanked Deltans for their cooperation so far by remaining indoors, suing for further cooperation with the State Government in the best interest of Deltans.

vanguard

