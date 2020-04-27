Taraba confirms 2 more cases of COVID-19

Kindly Share This Story:

Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba, on Monday, announced the confirmation two new cases of COVID-19 in the state by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The latest confirmation takes the total number of cases in the state to Eight.

This is contained in a statement by the Special Adviser to the governor on Media and Publicity, Mr Bala Dan-Abu in Jalingo.

“Gov. Ishaku wishes to announce the confirmation of two more cases of coronavirus infection in the state.

“The two are the latest confirmed by the National Centre for Disease Control, (NCDC) to have tested positive after a laboratory investigation.

“They are from among the people already being quarantined at the NYSC Orientation Camp, near Jalingo,” he said.

Vanguard earlier reported that Taraba State government on Monday confirmed six index cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The state governor, Darius Ishaku, who disclosed this in a state-wide broadcast from the Government House, Jalingo, added that the state government, with the support of Access Bank, would soon complete a 100-bed capacity isolation centre.

Although Ishaku expressed worries over the development, he assured the people of the state of his administration’s commitment to protecting them against further spread of the pandemic within the limits of the available resources.

He urged the residents of the state not to panic, saying his administration had deployed resources and manpower to trace contacts of all those who tested positive for the disease.

