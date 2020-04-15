SystemSpecs supports National Covid-19 Response with ₦100m donation

Kindly Share This Story:

Leading indigenous fintech and human capital Management Company, SystemSpecs, has announced the donation of ₦100million towards efforts by government and other stakeholders to manage the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria.

The amount includes cash donations to Federal and State Governments, provision of a complete COVID-19 test system as well as direct intervention to help keep government operations running during the lockdown.

Commenting on the initiative, the Managing Director of SystemSpecs, John Obaro said: “The quick containment of the COVID-19 pandemic requires well-meaning Nigerians and organizations to support the efforts of government and other stakeholders; as a responsible corporate citizen, our organization is doing this through a range of measures. It is imperative for everyone to lend a helping hand in whatever way they can as nothing is too small at a time like this.”

According to the organization, the amount includes a donation of N50million to the Federal Government through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) coordinated initiative; cash donation to states across the geo-political zones; procurement of an advanced COVID-19 test system for the International Foundation Against Infectious Diseases in Nigeria (IFAIN) for installation at its Kano laboratory; and technology support (computers and Internet subscriptions) to enhance remote working by state government officials responsible for critical operations.

In addition, SystemSpecs working in partnership with the Federal Government, Central Bank of Nigeria and State Governments, has provided a platform for individuals and corporate entities in Nigeria and Diaspora to donate towards the fight against COVID-19. Donors are to visit www.remita.net to make “COVID-19 Donation” through the use of USSD, cards, internet banking, wallets and also mobile apps.

Remarking on the technology component of computer and Internet subscription donation to state governments, the Executive Director, Public Sector and Special Projects Division of SystemSpecs, Demola Igbalajobi said: “One of the fallouts of this pandemic is its impact on governance and the workplace in general, during this lockdown and beyond. This initiative is designed to support remote working of government officials with technology as an enabler, thereby ensuring the continuity of critical government operations that will reduce the hardship on citizens during this period’’

The 28-year-old SystemSpecs is a pioneer of innovative financial and human capital management technology in Nigeria including the very popular Remita platform. Its recently launched Paylink solution (www.paylink.ng) enables individuals, small businesses, religious organizations, freelancers, etc. receive payments electronically through a personalized payment link, especially during this period of safe distancing.

VANGUARD

