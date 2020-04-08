Kindly Share This Story:

…Unveiled As Paany Brand Ambassador

Nigeria born, multi-talented, Zurich, Switzerland based singer and rapper, Michael Ozigbo, popularly known and nicknamed “Nazodobas”, and later evolved to “NazB” has signed a multi-million endorsement deal with Paany Water Filter, a global water technology agency. NazB was unveiled as the new Brand Ambassador of the high-tech hollow fiber membranes Germany water filter company in Lagos, Nigeria.

NazB, the “Superfly” crooner announced his new partnership with the German based agency, which was signed recently during his visit to Nigeria. He lauded his expressions, noting that his commitments and engagements is geared at encouraging efforts to deliver excellence, through developing creative songs for his fans and followers across the world.

Signed as an ambassador of one of the most trendy water filter agency in the world, with over 25years of global operations, the new brand ambassador, NazB will now be a frontliner in promoting the brand across Africa and in the Nigeria market. However, with the extensive and broad fan base of NazB in Africa and across the globe, Paany is certain to have made a perfect choice in this endorsement deal with NazB

NazB who has been consistent with dropping of hit Afro beats singles, including his recent “Ejeme Uwa Ole” which showcased his undying love for his motherland and the African culture, will be carrying the campaign of “safe water for Africa” across nations in the African continent with a zeal to promote Paany as a Brand Ambassador.

Speaking to media, NazB described his role as a Messenger of Paany, and emphasized on the need to create awareness about the current water problems in Africa, especially in the hinterlands. He noted that everybody should have access to safe and bacteria-free water around the world, regardless.

Vanguard

