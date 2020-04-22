Suspension of Ohwovoriole over alleged abuse of office untrue

Kindly Share This Story:

The suspension of a member of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Milton Ohwovoriole, SAN, Ward 1, Ughelli South Local Government Area over allegations of abuse of power and total disregard for party constitution has been described as inconsequential, untrue, baseless and a mere political exercise.

Acting chairman of the ward, Mr. Samson Eribo, who stated this while reacting to a publication by a self-acclaimed PDP Ward 1 chairman, Chief Raymond Temisere suspending Ohwovoriole, said it was a misnormer and watery allegations.

According to him, “Ordinarily, I wouldn’t have responded to Chief Raymond Temisere’s continual ranting but because of the general public not to see him as serious-minded person, l have decided to speak to silence his ignorance and to stop him from tearing the party and the leaders of Olomu apart.

“Chief Milton Ohwovoriole is a selfless and patriotic leader who is humble, kind hearted and God-fearing, hence he will always surpass every hurdles. His track records in Olomu clan and Delta State in general are unparalleled and matchless.

“I have asked Chief Raymond Temisere when and where he was inaugurated as a substantive Chairman of PDP, Olomu Ward ”A governor-elect cannot perform his executive functions until he is sworn in and same applies to the commissioners designate and assembly members.”

He called on the leadership of the party at the state and national levels to caution Chief Raymond Temisere,co-travellers and sponsors before they finally destroy the party.

Vanguard

