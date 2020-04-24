Suspected herdsmen kidnap 20-year-old girl in Anambra

Kindly Share This Story:

By Vincent Ujumadu

A 20-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped by suspected herdsmen at the premises of Austin Farms in Anambra West local government area of Anambra States.

The mother of the girl, who gave her name as Mrs Iwolo, said the herdsmen broke into their home and started shooting sporadically and ordered the occupants of the house to bring all the money in their possession.

She said that as they were beating her, they were demanding for money and threatened to kill everybody if they failed to comply.

According to her, their attackers were speaking the Hausa language, adding that in addition to the guns, they also had sticks and machetes.

She said that their attackers hit her with the gun before leaving the house, adding “After collecting all our money, they abducted my daughter, Chioma, and up till now, I have not heard from her.”

In another news, apprehension enveloped Issele-Azagba, Aniocha North Local Government Area, Delta State, following the killing of a Poultry farm Manager and the Watchman in the community by suspected herdsmen.

It was gathered that the suspected herdsmen attacked the poultry farm located behind the Issele-Azagba Mixed Secondary School, Wednesday night, shooting the yet to be identified farm Manager and Watchman.

A reliable source disclosed that the third person, who was with the Farm Manager and Watchman, took cover in the ceiling when he sighted the armed men and came down after the hoodlums left and raised alarm.

The source, who pleaded anonymity, said, “The murder took place behind the Issele-Azagba Mixed Secondary School, the same place where a teacher was killed, late last year with serious injuries inflicted on two other teachers.

