Suspected Cargo Ship discharging in Delta private port without crew observing self quarantine

By Paul Olayemi

There are strong indications that the crew of a cargo vessel, believed to have sailed into the country last week Tuesday, 31st of March, 2020, may not have carried out the compulsory two weeks quarantine for the dreaded Coronavirus also known as COVID 19 before offloading.

The crew stirred a cargo ship named ‘African Lily’ through the Escavos route to the private Jetty of Life Flour Mill Limited, Ogorode, Sapele, Sapele Local Government Area of Delta State, carrying wheat grains, from an African country, suspected to be Ghana, before belting in the company’s Private Jetty last week Tuesday and a source who begged not to be mentioned confirmed to Vanguard that the ship started offloading grains immediately into silos in the company premises.

He said “The ship has started offloading since that very day and with the grains expected to finish today (Sunday) or tomorrow.

‘the crew are Asians, I am not so sure but they look like they are Philippinos when they arrived, they robbed sanitizers on the worker’s hands and they brought something they were pointing on the employees head before entering the ship”

But With the Vessel coming in on Tuesday and offloading of the wheat grain finishing today, (Sunday), or tomorrow, the ship is expected to leave immediately, with fears that the Vessel crew may not have carried out the necessary 2 weeks quarantine expected on the vessel crew before interacting with the company employees.

The source also expressed worries about other observations “I have not seen the custom nor the Immigration people here, that shows something is wrong, the normal procedures is that the customs and immigration normally come when a ship belts here but since this ship arrived, we have not seen any custom nor Immigration here, and these ship crews have not been quarantined for the mandatory 14 years, this is bad” he said.

The Delta State Commissioner of Health, Dr. Mordi Ononye, could not be reached at press time however a call to the lines provided by the State Government told VANGUARD that they are yet to report such a case to them, with a promised to carry out investigations.

Attempt to confirm if the Ship crew observed the 14 days isolation period before offloading at the Customs Office in Sapele, met a brick wall as a customs officer directed this reporter to the Warri office by a gentleman ” I can’t say anything o, you will visit the Warri office to get your information” he said when inquiries were made about the Vessel, the Warri office when contacted also failed to give any useful information.

At the Nigerian Port Authority, NPA, office in Sapele, close to First Bank at Pontu along Dafinone way, a fenced building with overgrown weeds, stared when Vanguard visited. A woman, however, confirmed that the Port Authority office has been moved to Warri ‘this office has been idled for years now” she said.

