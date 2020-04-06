Substandard Products: NASS vows to bring SON back to ports, borders

Kindly Share This Story:

…calls for more awareness on sensitisation

By Naomi Uzor

The National Assembly has vowed to bring the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) back to the ports and borders so as to curb the menace of substandard products.

Disclosing this during a visit to the SON’s Laboratory, the House Committee Chairman on Industry, Dr. Dolapo Badru promised that they will make sure that they do everything within their powers to get SON back to the borders, most especially the ports and the airports, because the country is overwhelmed with fake and substandard products especially those products that takes lives of innocent Nigerians.

“We have seen lots of buildings collapsed these days and most of these collapses was caused by substandard building materials most of which are imported. We have also seen most buildings destroyed by fire because of the imported substandard cables. You don’t expect the customs officer to carry out testing and analysis of cables because he was not trained for that”

“We have been overwhelmed by fake products being dumped on us. We have standardisation, but the enforcement should be at the point of entry which is the ports and the land borders. There is an existing law and I wonder why the law is not complied with. We are going to get to the root of this matter. We are going to the needful on this one. We are going to call for a hearing. We are going to invite the Director-General, the Ministry to come and tell us what is really happening to the existing law which mandates SON to be at the port. A lot of building collapse would have been averted, probably a lot of fire outbreak would have been averted, a lot of death would have been averted” he stressed.

He noted that most of these substandard goods were imported and nobody checks these goods when they come in because the agency that supposed to check for the quality of these goods have been evicted from the ports, adding that, they are going to work with the ministry and the executive to make sure SON gets back to the ports.

He urged SON to create more sensitisation so as to reach out to the public, adding that, there is need to sensitize the public because they are the ones who are being affected by these substandard goods.

“They need to up the ante on their sensitisation. The public are the end-users and they are also the victims of these substandard goods. The main point of this visit is the absence of SON at the seaports and airports and this allows for substandard products being dumped on us. Nigeria has become a place where anything can be dumped just because the people who are supposed to check for standards are absent. We have resolved that within the short time working with the executive and ministry concerned we will get SON back to the ports. We will support SON in their quest to carry out sensitisation activities in the country” he stated.

The Director-General, SON, Osita Aboloma said the organisation has the capacity to create possibilities as they have invested so much in human capacity development to be at par with their counterparts all over the world.

“We appreciate your keen interest to sending us back to the ports while also creating the enabling environment for effective service delivery. If we are well-positioned we will do more. The task to rid Nigeria of substandard product is a responsibility for everybody. As members of the committee on industry, you are by extension standards ambassadors”

“We implore you to advocate our course wherever possible because we need to be positioned to enable us carry out our mandate effectively and safeguarding the lives of Nigerians through standards. We will continually put in our best to make sure we safeguard the lives of Nigerians through quality assurance and standards. From the little we have, we have done so well but we know there is room for improvement, but I assure Nigerians that if we have an enabling environment for effective service delivery, we will do more” he stated.

VANGUARD

