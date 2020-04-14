Stock up on PPE, isolation beds, Virology Institute urges govs

Kindly Share This Story:

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA—TO smoothen the implementation of emergency response measures against coronavirus in states, the Institute of Human Virology of Nigeria, IHVN, has advised state governors to stock up on personal protective equipment, PPEs, and isolation beds for medical teams and patients in their domains.

IHVN’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Patrick Dakum, who gave the advice in a statement in Abuja yesterday, also urged them to focus on aligning their state plans with the guidelines from the presidential task force, while establishing testing centers in their states.

“We are fighting a disease that needs one strategic plan, one monitoring and evaluation plan and clearly one funding plan.

“States need to be prepared by stocking personal protective equipment to keep health workers safe, and isolation beds to handle this pandemic,” he said.

Urging the National Assembly to cooperate with the COVID-19 Presidential Task Force, PTF, Dakum said: “This is not the time to distract the task force with insinuations of limited accountability or call for establishment of another body to coordinate the response.

“We, however, recommend that the already established task force constantly makes a public declaration of inflows and outflows in kind and in cash.”

