Stimulus packages not getting to the people says NGO

Kindly Share This Story:

Founder, Olise Omolu Foundation, Mr. Sunday Omolu has called on both Federal and states governments to address the issue of the stimulus package to cushion the effect of lockdown order on Nigerians.

He observed as things now stand, the palliatives package might not serve its purpose saying the majority of the people who were supposed to benefit from the exercise have not. And the very few that have had access to the items complain that it was nothing to write home about.

According to him, “Two things might have given rise to this fiasco. It’s either the items were not generously provided by the authorities or those assigned to do the distribution did not acquit themselves creditably. If it is the latter, then it is indeed a national tragedy as it is fast becoming our national ethos.

“Take the way relief materials meant for the Internally Displaced Peoples (IDP) camps are routinely abused and you will get the point I am making here. We are not generous in this country and when we are entrusted with the responsibility of dispensing what governments have made available to people in distress, we make sure that the goodies do not get to the people they are meant for.

“We are callous, greedy and wicked that is why the IDP camps are suffering deprivations today. Let those in the corridors of power for once be more humane and transparent in the way they handle emergencies when compensating the people is involved. Let them show some sense of patriotism.

“There is no fellow feeling otherwise why should a government official fail to deliver relief materials to the people that they are meant for.

“It is roundly evil to deny the masses the palliatives meant to ameliorate the hardship they are facing under this lockdown. Life is right now on hold. This is when the role of government is called for more than ever.

“Government officials that are responsible for ensuring that the exercise is successfully executed should do so painstakingly and monitor the distribution of the COVID-19 palliatives.

He applauded Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state who is doing everything within his power to address the situation. “The Governor of Lagos state has lived up to expectations during the ongoing emergency. These are the times we know great leaders”, he said.

He however urged both federal and the 35 states governors to ensure that the distribution of the palliatives is closely monitored by trusted aids. “That is the only way your very good intentions will percolate to the masses you love very dearly”, he said.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: