STATS: The top five U-21 players in Europe for shots, dribbles, tackles….

England and the Premier League are well represented when it comes to Europe’s best young players, at least according to the stats.

We’ve had a look through all the data from Europe’s top five leagues, per WhoScored.com, to see which youngsters top the charts in different metrics, including all players 21 or under.

Take a look to see who comes out on top. There are no surprises in a couple of areas.

Goals

1. Kylian Mbappe (PSG) – 18
2. Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) – 14
3. Victor Osimhen (Lille) – 13

Assists

1. Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) – 15
2. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) – 12
3. Achraf Hakimi (Borussia Dortmund) – 10

Shots per 90

1. Kylian Mbappe (PSG) – 4.4
2. Victor Osimhen (Lille) – 3.2
3. Christian Pulisic (Chelsea) – 2.5

Chances created per 90

1. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) – 2.6
=2. Martin Odegaard (Real Sociedad) – 2.3
=2. Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) – 2.3
=2. Kai Havertz (Bayer Leverkusen) – 2.3

Crosses per 90

1. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) – 2.3
2. Sandro Tonali (Brescia) – 2.0
3. Dwight McNeil (Burnley) – 1.8

Dribbles per 90

1. Mounir Chouiar (Dijon) – 3.5
2. Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich) – 3.0
3. Moussa Diaby (Bayer Leverkusen) – 2.9

Tackles per 90

1. Eduardo Camavinga (Rennes) – 4.3 (*also joint top for all players)
2. Declan Rice (West Ham) – 3.0
3. Mohamed Simakan (Strasbourg) – 2.8

Interceptions per 90

1. Wesley Fofana (Saint-Etienne) – 2.6
2. Cristian Romero (Genoa) – 2.4
3. Declan Rice (West Ham) – 2.1

Blocked shots per 90

1. Cristian Romero (Genoa) – 1.3
2. Marash Kumbulla (Verona) – 1.0
3. Mohammed Salisu (Real Valladolid) – 0.9

