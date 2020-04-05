STATS: The top five U-21 players in Europe for shots, dribbles, tackles….

Kindly Share This Story:

England and the Premier League are well represented when it comes to Europe’s best young players, at least according to the stats.

We’ve had a look through all the data from Europe’s top five leagues, per WhoScored.com, to see which youngsters top the charts in different metrics, including all players 21 or under.

Take a look to see who comes out on top. There are no surprises in a couple of areas.

Goals

1. Kylian Mbappe (PSG) – 18

2. Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) – 14

3. Victor Osimhen (Lille) – 13

Assists

1. Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) – 15

2. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) – 12

3. Achraf Hakimi (Borussia Dortmund) – 10

Shots per 90

1. Kylian Mbappe (PSG) – 4.4

2. Victor Osimhen (Lille) – 3.2

3. Christian Pulisic (Chelsea) – 2.5

Chances created per 90

1. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) – 2.6

=2. Martin Odegaard (Real Sociedad) – 2.3

=2. Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) – 2.3

=2. Kai Havertz (Bayer Leverkusen) – 2.3

Crosses per 90

1. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) – 2.3

2. Sandro Tonali (Brescia) – 2.0

3. Dwight McNeil (Burnley) – 1.8

Dribbles per 90

1. Mounir Chouiar (Dijon) – 3.5

2. Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich) – 3.0

3. Moussa Diaby (Bayer Leverkusen) – 2.9

Tackles per 90

1. Eduardo Camavinga (Rennes) – 4.3 (*also joint top for all players)

2. Declan Rice (West Ham) – 3.0

3. Mohamed Simakan (Strasbourg) – 2.8

Interceptions per 90

1. Wesley Fofana (Saint-Etienne) – 2.6

2. Cristian Romero (Genoa) – 2.4

3. Declan Rice (West Ham) – 2.1

Blocked shots per 90

1. Cristian Romero (Genoa) – 1.3

2. Marash Kumbulla (Verona) – 1.0

3. Mohammed Salisu (Real Valladolid) – 0.9

