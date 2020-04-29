Kindly Share This Story:

THE Presidency, yesterday, told state governments and law enforcement agencies to ensure easy movement of food trucks at different checkpoints around the country.

It explained that the need to ensure easy facilitation of movement of the vehicles was to prevent the food items which serve as palliatives to cushion the effect of lockdown do not spoil before they get to the people.

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu in Abuja, also advised drivers conveying such food items to have basic protective and sanitary items, including: face masks, hand sanitisers, and tissue paper to and from their destinations.

The Presidency expressed dismay over the delays being encountered at checkpoints around the country, warning that the restriction of movement as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, does not apply to vehicles transporting essential commodities, such as food.

