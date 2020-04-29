Starz, Nosak Group, GT Foods, others commit to Edo COVID-19 fund

Kindly Share This Story:

The Edo State Government’s move to mobilise resources from eminent captains of industry who hail from the state has gotten a major boost with more businessmen stepping up to support the government’s fundraising efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

Some of the companies that have expressed commitment to the fund include the Chairman, Starz Group, Engr. Greg Ogbeifun; Founder, GT Foods, Elder Pius Omofuma; Chairman, Nosak Group, Anthony Ogunbor; Chief Operating Officer (CEO), Sam & Sam International Limited, Sam Awiaka, among others.

The inaugural meeting of the Edo State COVID-19 Fund raising Committee held virtually, where some of these key actors expressed their support for the government’s fundraising efforts.

Elder Omofuma said the state government has been impressive in its handling of the pandemic, noting that the effort to mobilise sons and daughters of the state to contribute to the fund was a masterstroke.

He noted that the input of the private sector in mobilising resources would go a long way to provide the necessary buffer for government’s intervention plans, especially the relief for the most vulnerable persons in the state.

He added that the private sector would also provide the necessary backing to ensure transparency and credibility in efforts to raise funds to provide relief packages for Edo people.

According to him, “We need the private sector to provide support in fundraising so as to ensure credibility of the process.”

He noted that there was a need to find local solutions to the pandemic, adding, “We need to find a solution to the pandemic through local materials that can work against COVID-19.”

For Awiaka, there was a need to ensure that security agencies in the state are well equipped to checkmate the influx of people from other states into Edo State.

“We need the state to checkmate the influx of people to the state. The fundraising committee needs to be divided into groups to work more strategically,” he added.

Vanguard

