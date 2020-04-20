St Nicholas Hospital suspends services over exposure to COVID-19

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Obinna

St Nicholas Hospital has suspended healthcare services at its Lagos Island branch for two weeks following the facility exposure to Coronavirus disease.

Announcing this in a letter signed by the Clinical Director of the hospital, Dr Ebun Bamgboye, and tweeted on his twitter handle, the hospital announced that the suspension of services commenced 18th April and ends Saturday 2nd May 2020.

Bamgboye said already the hospital has contacted the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC for further actions.

The letter states: “As of 18th of April, 2020, our facility has been decontaminated by the Lagos State government. The safety of all our staff and patients is of paramount importance to us. As such we are complying with the directive of the Health HEFAMAA to suspend our services for two weeks from Saturday 18th of April 2020 to Saturday 2nd May 2020.

“We understand the critical needs of our patients, hence we have introduced our telemedicine services where patients can consult our doctors via video and audio channels by calling. Our Victoria Island branch remains open.”

