Solskjaer: Man United can ‘exploit’ smaller clubs in transfer market

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is confident Manchester United will be able to “exploit” less well off clubs in the transfer market when football returns.

With the coronavirus pandemic halting football, the transfer window is likely to be delayed until the season is completed.

But Solskjaer confirmed that he and his team are using the downtime to plan ahead and evaluate which areas of the squad need strengthening.

And the Norwegian is confident their financial clout will give them an edge when the transfer window opens.

Solskjaer told Sky Sports: “Football is going to get back to normality at one point, and it’s very important we’re ready when that happens.

“We want to be the best at everything, and of course now is a chance to spend more time, you discuss players, discuss plans, we’ve evaluated what we need, of course with the coaching staff we’ve looked at games, evaluated games, discussing on video calls like this.

“Then, the market, who knows how the market is going to react to this? Who knows which clubs need to sell players? There might be just a situation there where you can exploit, and I know that we at Man United we are one of the biggest, and the biggest, financially well-off.

“I’m sure we are capable when we get back to normality, that we can do the business that we want to.”

