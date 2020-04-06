Social distancing: Uproar over Funke Akindele’s husband birthday bash

Kindly Share This Story:

…As LASG set to investigate matter

…Apologizes to Nigerians

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

It is not the best of time for the popular Nollywood super actress and Ambassador of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, Funke Akindele-Bello, as Lagos State Government is set to investigate the widespread news of a party she allegedly organized for her husband, JJC Skillz’s birthday in the midst of the social distancing campaign against contracting Coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic.

Akindele-Bello, who had since apologized profusely through her twitter handle, was the topic of criticism on social media (instagram) on Sunday after videos of the birthday party that also included Naira Marley and Eniola Badmus went viral.

When contacted, a senior official of the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency, LASEPA, who preferred anonymity, said the agency, has not been notified officially, “but the state government will not hesitate to investigate and apply necessary sanction if found wanting. I will get back to you if there is any update on the matter.”

LASEPA is saddled with the enforcement on compliance of Presidential directive on measures against COVID-19 in the state.

The popular “Jenifa Diary” star who had been engaged by the government and private companies to help propagate the social distancing campaign aimed at combating the pandemic in her sobering apology affirmed that all those at the party had been staying in the Amen Estate residence for days and weeks as part of her new project that also involves Naira Marely.

She regretted and repeatedly apologized for her indiscretion in allowing the video to get to social media, saying that she had no intention of misleading the public.

Funke Akindele, has offered explanation on why she held a birthday bash for her husband despite the lockdown placed by President Muhammadu Buhari over the Coronavirus Disease.

Akindele offered the explanation in a video on her social media handles.

In a short accompanying note on her Twitter handle, she said: “I hear you all and I acknowledge all your honest feedback.

“I also thank you for your concerns, well wishes and calls.

“I am sorry and hope this video offers some explanation.

“Please stay safe. And God bless.”

She was blasted by Twitter users for organizing the bash during this lockdown period.

The award winning Nollywood actress threw a birthday party at their home in Amen Estate and Nigerian Twitter users have pointed fingers saying it’s a wrong move by the actress.

The Twitter users, who were particularly displeased owing to the current lockdown as everyone has been instructed to be indoors because of the dreaded Coronavirus ravaging the country, said the party should not have held.

It was coupled with the fact that Naira Marley just returned from the United Kingdom, and he was present at the sitting room birthday party which had quite number of people in attendance.

Another top Nollywood actress, Emiliano Badmus was also present.

According to the Twitter users, “it shouldn’t have been from Funke Akindele as she is the brand ambassador of NCDC and Dettol, meaning she was the one that is meant to lead by example.”

