Six COVID-19 patients in Lagos recover, discharged

Following their treatment at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) Isolation Centre, Idi-Araba, six COVID-19 patients have recovered and subsequently discharged, says the Lagos State Ministry of Health.

The Ministry, through its verified Twitter, handle on Saturday, said the patients were three males and three females, who have now tested negative twice and consecutively to COVID-19.

According to the ministry, the number of discharged patients from isolation centres in the state is now 123.

Lagos still remains the epicentre of Nigeria’s COVID-19 infections with 670 of the overall 1095 cases.

Data from the World Health Organisation (WHO) shows that there are over 28,000 COVID-19 cases reported in Africa, with over 8,000 associated recoveries and 1,300 deaths recorded.

Vanguard News Nigeria

