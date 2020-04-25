Kindly Share This Story:

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – SIGNORA Concepts Services Limited has dismissed allegations that it received N5.5Billion contract and paid same by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) for medical supplies it never delivered towards tackling Covid-19 in the commission’s nine mandate states

Ozobo Austin, National President, Ijaw Peoples Development Initiatives (IPDI), had in the group’s statement among other claims alleged that the company received the sum from NDDC under current Interim Management Committee (IMC) following a contract approval signed by Alex Enebeli, Head Procurement Unit for the Acting Managing Director, Prof Kemebradikumo Pondei.

The firm in a denial by its Operation Manager, Patrick Ijeomah, Ijeomah said: “Our company has not been paid nor any of our account credited with any money in respect of the contract under COVID-19 contrary to insinuations being circulated in the media”.

According to Ijeomah, NDDC under former Acting Managing Director (MD), Prof. Nelson Brambaifa, awarded Signora Concepts and 21 other companies contracts for Lassa Fever kits.

He said: “Some of the materials are in the warehouse of NDDC till date. Amount paid by former IMC Acting MD, Dr. Joy Nunieh, was N2.9Billion and a balance of N972million outstanding.

“Contracts had various medical accessories ranging from Lassa Fever kits, cholera vaccines and science equipment. It is not true that these items were never supplied as all the companies involved supplied the items and those items duly inspected by officials of the commission and also distributed to the various communities.

“Supply of these items became necessary due to the floods that ravaged communities of the Niger Delta, which increased the possibility of cholera and Lassa fever outbreak and made it impossible for women in labour to deliver safely in the various community primary health centres.”

Signora, he said, would not be part of bringing dishonour to the region, advising the region’s people to join NDDC in its quest for effective development of the Niger Delta and shun pull-down syndrome.

