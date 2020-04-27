Shift 2020: RCCG hosts Nigerian youths online

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olayinka Latona

The Redeemed Christian Church of God, Lagos Young Adults and Youth Affairs LYAYA, will on Sunday 3rd, May 2020 hold the season 9 of its, Lagos Shift, with the theme:“Rise 2 Shine”.

The annual event, due to the social distancing of the Federal Government in the fight to curtail the spread of COVID-19 will be held online and streamed live on all @LagosShift social media platforms.

The online event will have the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Interswitch, Mitchell Elegbe as the guest speaker.

According to the organisers, Lagos Shift 2020 would give opportunity to young Nigerians who have viable business ideas that can solve a social problem to pitch such ideas, outstanding concepts will be selected by certified judges and a winner selected.

Entries for this Business Innovation Challenge opens today April 27, 2020, and close on Sunday, May 10, 2020; entries will be in form of 60 seconds video and are to be submitted online via @LagosShift on Instagram.

Asked about the event, Mitchell said: “This lecture will be a chance for people to learn digitally, broaden their intellectual insight and network, also get entertained, be empowered, and showcase their talents amidst the outbreak of the pandemic.

“This is the era of globalization, and people need to be authorities in their fields digitally.”

