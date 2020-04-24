Breaking News
Translate

Seven health workers test positive for COVID-19 in Borno, Commissioner says

On 8:53 pmIn Coronavirus Updatesby
Kindly Share This Story:
7 health workers test positive for COVID-19 in Borno, Commissioner says
Illustrative, Medical staff

Dr Salihu Kwaya-Bura, Secretary, Borno High Powered Response Team on Convid-19, has said that seven health workers tested positive for the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state.

Kwaya-Bura, who is also the Commissioner for Health, made this known on Friday in Maiduguri while giving an update on the COVID-19 in pandemic in the state.

He said that the state recorded 15 cases include two deaths.

“145 contacts of the confirmed cases have been traced and are being monitored.

“We received nine alerts from the public; seven were investigated and none is worthy of follow up while two are still being investigated,” Kwaya-Bura said.

READ ALSO: IOM builds 90 quarantine shelters for IDPs as Borno reports first COVID-19

He commended the sacrifice and level of compliance shown by the public in the second day of the lockdown, saying the committee was considering modifying the lockdown in the spirit of Ramadan.

“We want to see how we can allow those selling ice water, bean cake, tea and bread to operate within their wards so that people can break their fast,” Kwaya-Bura said.

NAN

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!