SECL, LCCI train SMEs, others on effective marketing, selling skills

For proper repositioning and result-oriented, the management of Simply Exponential Consult Limited in collaboration with Lagos Chambers of Commerce and Industry had concluded an effective and one of its kind training on “Effective Selling Skills in a Crowded Economy”.

The training which featured seasoned professionals provided first class training on marketing and selling skills. It was attended by SMEs operators, corporate organisations, financial institutions and marketers to increase their performance and be able to compete globally.

Speaking during the training programme, Managing Consultant/ Founder, Simply Exponential Consult Limited, Fayo Williams, said, “Today’s training is all about effective selling skills in a crowded economy. Looking at Nigeria today, we have about 40 million SMEs, and in Lagos alone, we have over 200 financial institutions and over 2000 manufacturing companies”.

According to her, though the large population, there is a whole lot of competition out there to sell your goods and services. “This training is for all sells force both corporate and SMEs because a sells person should be a highly skilled professional who doesn’t take no for an answer, but who is resilience, dependable and with integrity. And these skills don’t come by birth, rather people have to be trained on how to be a good sales representative”.

She said that the essence of this collaboration with the Lagos Chambers of Commerce and Industry, was to take participants through the steps to making sell reps stand out and to have a unique value propositions that even the customer will identify and buy into.

In addition, a digital specialist, Banke Alawaye, said that the programme is to provide support for SMEs to leverage on technology to sell their products and take it to the next level. Alawaye said that, basically, technology doesn’t replace the need for proper market strategy, business strategy, but technology can enhance what you are doing. As a business you would want to sell your product and more of it to more people, technology allows you to do that and reach more people. It can help you to automate tasks more efficiently.

In the same vein, Managing Director, Zela Ventures International Limited, Mrs. Phyllis Okeke, said that, for you to sell effectively in a crowded economy, you have to be very creative, innovative and smart.

Okeke further said that you have to think of what value you would give to customers to be able to stand out from the crowd because of the fierce competition almost every area. “So you have to think from the customers perspective that would help him make profit or solve his or her problem in business, or make more money for his stakeholders.

Like I always tell people during trainings like this, that marketing and sales have gone beyond somebody saying, ‘I can’t find a job, let me go into marketing or sales’. Right now, competition is fierce, you have to be intelligent and smart, knowing that most customers are intelligent and they have information at hand. This time is not a period you make a wish-wash presentation and they buy from you. Now you have to be very knowledgeable of what you are selling and be knowledgeable of whom you are selling to”.

According to her, that is why training programmes like this is very important in order to prepare you effectively and to achieve your objectives.

Head-Business Development, Risk Analyst Insurance Brokers Limited, Folarin Awoyala who participated in the training said that he was offered to attend this training, he thought it was not going to offer much knowledge as it were.

Awoyala said, “I was proven wrong by the quality of training received from this programme. I have realised that there was aspects of marketing and sales I don’t have deep knowledge.

Another participants from a technology firm, Grace Opusunju, said, “this training would help me to boost my knowledge and confidence when dealing with my customers henceforth, and help to be outstanding among my competitors.

