Saudi King approves extension of curfew until further notice

Saudi King
Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman approved an extension of the kingdom’s curfew until further notice due to the rate at which the coronavirus is currently spreading, the state news agency (SPA) reported early on Sunday.

The Saudi king has previously ordered a curfew that took effect on March 23, from 7 pm to 6 am for 21 days, to curb the spread of the coronavirus, state media reported.

Last week the kingdom placed its capital Riyadh and other big cities under a 24-hour curfew, locking down much of the population to stem the spread of the new coronavirus.

