Breaking News
Translate

Saudi Arabia imposes 24-hour curfew on Mecca, Medina

On 6:07 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Saudi, King Salman
King Salman

Saudi Arabia on Thursday imposed a 24-hour curfew in Mecca and Medina as part of precautionary measures against the coronavirus.

The curfew would be effective in all parts of the two cities, with the continuing ban of entry into and exit from them, said the Saudi Press Agency, quoting an official from the Interior Ministry.

The ban of entry and exit does not include employees from vital sectors in government and private sectors, whose works require continued performance during the ban period.

Residents of the neighborhoods of the two cities are allowed to leave their homes to meet only necessary needs such as health care and food supplies, within neighborhoods from 6:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. every day.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry tweeted on Thursday the registration of 165 new coronavirus cases, five deaths, and 64 recoveries. (NAN)

 

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!