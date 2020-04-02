Saudi Arabia imposes 24-hour curfew on Mecca, Medina

Kindly Share This Story:

Saudi Arabia on Thursday imposed a 24-hour curfew in Mecca and Medina as part of precautionary measures against the coronavirus.

The curfew would be effective in all parts of the two cities, with the continuing ban of entry into and exit from them, said the Saudi Press Agency, quoting an official from the Interior Ministry.

The ban of entry and exit does not include employees from vital sectors in government and private sectors, whose works require continued performance during the ban period.

Residents of the neighborhoods of the two cities are allowed to leave their homes to meet only necessary needs such as health care and food supplies, within neighborhoods from 6:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. every day.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry tweeted on Thursday the registration of 165 new coronavirus cases, five deaths, and 64 recoveries. (NAN)

