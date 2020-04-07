SARS operatives arrest suspected killers of Funke Olakunrin

Kindly Share This Story:

•Ondo police deny arrest; Afenifere calls for investigation

By Dayo Johnson & Dapo Akinrefon

AKURE— NINE months after her brutal murder, operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, have reportedly arrested four suspects involved in the killing of Mrs. Funke Olakunrin, the daughter of Afenifere leader, Chief Reuben Fasoranti.

Vanguard also gathered that the suspects made useful confessions to the police.

Multiple sources also informed Vanguard that some police detectives visited the Afenifere leader last weekend to brief him of the breakthrough made by the police.

The detectives, it was learned, came from the Inspector-General of Police’s office and were mandated to update Pa Fasoranti.

Findings by Vanguard showed that the state SARS Commander in Ondo State led the detectives from the IGP to meet with Pa Fasoranti last Saturday at his Ijapo residence in Akure, Ondo state.

A reliable source said that the closed door meeting, with Pa Fasoranti, lasted about 30 minutes.

A family source, however, confirmed that four of the suspects have been arrested by the SARS operatives in Ondo State.

Ondo Police deny arrest

When contacted, the spokesperson of the Ondo Police Command, Mr. Leo Tee Ikoro, denied the arrest of the suspects.

Ikoro told Vanguard: “There is nothing like that to my knowledge. I just called the Commander of SARS in the state and he said there was nothing like that. You are just informing me. There was no signal yet from the Force headquarters on the arrest of the killers.”

When told that the alleged killers were arrested in the state by operatives of SARS, he said: “That is not true.”

Afenifere calls for thorough investigation

Reacting to the arrest, the pan-Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere, yesterday commended the SARS operatives just as it called for a thorough investigation.

Afenifere’s National Publicity Secretary, Yinka Odumakin said: “We commend the dedicated officers who made the arrest just as we wait for a thorough investigation to follow.

“We have resolved to encourage the police to do their job properly. We appreciate all Nigerians who have encouraged our 94-year-old Leader in this troubling season. It is our prayer that criminals will not go unpunished again in our country.”

