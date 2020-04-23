Sapele Protest: Police drops charges, cautions offenders

Kindly Share This Story:

By Paul Olayemi,

The Delta State Police Command on Wednesday has dropped charges against 18 persons, including the woman leader, Mrs Rosslyn Akpamrdo, who were alleged to have protested over the state government extension of lockdown in Sapele, Delta State, following the intervention of some stakeholders from the town.

Last week, Mrs Rosslyn Akpamrdo was arrested with 17 other persons, after thousands of Sapele residents took to the streets of the town protesting against what they described as insensitivity of the state government who extended the coronavirus lockdown for 14days with dusk to dawn curfew, without palliatives.

The 18 persons were taken to Asaba, where they were detained for a breach of public peace and violation of COVID-19 lockdown order of the state government.

Vanguard learnt that the 18 people arrested, including the woman leader were billed to be arraigned at a Magistrate Court at the state capital, but for the timely intervention of the Sapele local government Chairman, Chief Eugene Inoaghan and Rev Fr. Christopher Ekabo.

Following their intervention, the police authority were said to have cautioned the protesters, dropping the planned arraignment and the charges against them.

Rev Fr. Christopher Ekabo, a member Delta Christian Pilgrimage Board, who confirmed their release told Vanguard that, they are still perfecting their bail papers, “we will soon be coming to Sapele with them”

“18 persons were arrested by the DPO after the protest, on Thursday, they were transferred to the State CID at Asaba, and they were to be arraigned in Court on Monday, though we have been reaching out to the police authority since Thursday last week, by Monday we succeeded in persuading them not to charge them to court and they should be released.

“On Tuesday they agreed to release them without pressing charges against them, but you know they have to process their papers for their release, so no charges preferred against them, they were cautioned, once they perfect their bail, they will be back to Sapele,”

Onome Onowakpoyeya, the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, Onome Onowakpoyeya could not confirm the story, though she promised to get back to us, however, as, at the time of filing this report, she is yet to get back to us.

The arrested protesters are yet to return to Sapele, as at the time of this report,

this may not be unconnected to their inability to meet the bail condition for their release from the police custody at Asaba.

Meanwhile, those who sustained gunshot wound as a result of the protest are still receiving treatment at Central Hospital Sapele and one at a private hospital following how critical his case was

Vanguard

