Sanwo-Olu felicitates with Dangote on 63rd birthday

Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has felicitated with the founder of Dangote Industries, Alhaji Aliko Dangote on his 63rd birthday.

In a tweet posted by the official handle of the governor, he celebrated the billionaire industrialist as an exceptional entrepreneur and detribalised Nigerian who should continue to serve as a source of encouragement to all Nigerians.

Today, I celebrate @AlikoDangote on his birthday. His success story as an exceptional entrepreneur and a detribalised Nigerian continue to serve as a source of encouragement to all Nigerians across tribes and religions to believe in the greatness of our country. Happy birthday! pic.twitter.com/C7z19nZIok — Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) April 10, 2020

Alhaji Aliko Dangote was born on the 10th April, 1957 to Mohammed Dangote and Mariya Dantata in Kano state.

