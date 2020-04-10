Breaking News
Translate

Sanwo-Olu felicitates with Dangote on 63rd birthday

On 7:10 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Sanwo-Olu, Dangote

Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has felicitated with the founder of Dangote Industries, Alhaji Aliko Dangote on his 63rd birthday.

In a tweet posted by the official handle of the governor, he celebrated the billionaire industrialist as an exceptional entrepreneur and detribalised Nigerian who should continue to serve as a source of encouragement to all Nigerians.

ALSO READ: COVID-19: Lagos discharges 46 patients so far-Sanwo-Olu

 

Alhaji Aliko Dangote was born on the 10th April, 1957 to Mohammed Dangote and  Mariya Dantata in Kano state.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!