S-Court verdict: Ex-Gov. Yari urges supporters to move on with life

Kindly Share This Story:

…Advocates clean attitudes to defeat COVID-19

By Chris Ochayi

The immediate past Zamfara State Governor, Dr. Abdul Aziz Yari has called on his supporters in the state and beyond to accept the recent Supreme Court decision on the 2019 governorship and legislative assembly elections in Zamfara State in good faith.

Besides, the Ex-Governor has made passionate appeal to all Nigerians to cooperate with the government in order to collectively contain the spread of dreaded coronavirus,, COVID-19, pandemic.

Dr. Yari, according to a statement by his spokesperson, Mayowa Oluwabiyi said he felt duty bound to exhaust all the legal options in defence of the people’s mandate that was crudely taken away from them.

The former Governor maintained that despite the interference by the courts, ‘real power remains in the hands of the people who will not hesitate to elect only their choice again at the next opportunity.

According to him, “What has happened is a setback but we must take all the lessons and move on.

“This definitely is not a time to lament or complain but rather to look inward as we strive to move Zamfara State forward’.

Dr. Yari particularly wanted the incumbent Governor Matawalle to face governance squarely at least for the sake of the vulnerable citizens.

READ ALSO:

Meanwhile, Yari has also called on all Nigerians to give their most cooperation to the government as we struggle to contain the dreaded COVID 19 also known as Corona virus now ravaging the world.

The Ex- Governor urged Nigerians to observe the social distance measure and strict hygiene for the safety of all.

Most importantly, Dr. Yari charged “Everyone to believe that this trial too will be over soon and that people should have faith in themselves and the government.

“This is also time to take stock and reflect on how much we have been there for each other and what more we must do to make our society better”, he said.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: