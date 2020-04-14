Kindly Share This Story:

By Jimoh Babatunde

Director-General of National Council for Arts and Culture, NCAC, Otunba Segun Runsewe, has called on Nigerians, particularly residents of Lagos, Ogun and FCT, to brace up and fight off the COVID- 19 pandemic through strategic protocols already in place.

Runsewe explained that President Muhammadu Buhari, as the father of the nation, is pained about the effects of a pandemic on Nigerians, hence the very visible interventions and public engagement to discourage panic and fear.

He further appealed for calm, as additional two weeks lockdown takes off again, adding that necessary intervention projects will get to the people if we must all see ourselves as stakeholders in the effort to kick coronavirus out of Nigeria.”

According to Runsewe, “I must confess that the scenario is difficult for everyone, government losing revenue faster than ever before, the budget been slashed which again will affect project deliveries and the effects on those who work to eat.

“It’s a humongous reality, but as a people, Nigerians have always in one accord, risen to put down clouds of darkness, which threatened our collective existence in the past and this COVID- 19 cannot be an exception.”

He recalled the many values of our cultural history, obedience to constituted authorities and respect for the welfare and safety of neighbours, as the face of several culture value chain which Nigerians from all works of life must put to practice by observing social distancing, regular cleaning of our hands and other protocols meant to mitigate the spread of COVID 19.

Otunba Segun Runsewe urged the traditional rulers, clergymen and Moslem leaders not see the COVID-19 protocols and consequent lockdown as targeted against them, but a sacrifice which we must all bear to keep our people and our future safe.

He disclosed that NCAC will unfold a post-COVID 19 cultural intervention through skills acquisition across the nation to help unskilled Nigerians, particularly women to support their families and to help the rural economy to rebound.

The NCAC boss commended the FCT minister for the structures put in place to secure the seat of government as evident in the hard work of the police commissioner and the task force.

Otunba Runsewe stated that “Lagos Governor is doing great too and he needs the backing of security architecture to reduce the incidence of communal transmission and also to check crime.”

He added that Nigerians must be strong and prayerfully acknowledge that the President cares and is deeply concerned about our welfare and safety.

His words: “As officials of government, we must all be seen to do our best to help our people. It’s a trying time for us all no doubt.

“So we must wake up to help Mr. President reach out to the people and stem the tide of fear about the pandemic and bridge gaps where necessary. It is our people and our country first; no sacrifice is too small.”

Vanguard

