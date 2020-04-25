RTEAN gives palliatives to members, indigents, to address crime

Kindly Share This Story:

By Evelyn Usman

The Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria, RTEAN , has distributed food stuff to its members, including indigents and youths in Igando area of Lagos, as palliatives to cushion the impact of the lockdown directive by the Federal Government, to prevent the spread of the Corona Virus.

The gesture according to the association’s National Chairman / Lagos State Chairman, Alhaji Musa Muhammed, was among other objectives, aimed at addressing hunger induced crimes in the state.

Describing the lockdown as part of precautionary measures to curtail the spread of the Corona Virus pandemic in the state, Muhammed ,said most Lagosians, especially those who live from hand to mouth, had exhausted the food stuff they managed to stockpile at the initial stage of the lockdown.

Since everyone has been forced to stay indoors, some hungry ones, according to him, might be tempted to go into crimes, a situation that could pose danger to others.

To forestall this, he said, ” We have decided to fight crime with palliative .We cannot serve everybody, but we have to do the little we can .

” Our men are not working for now. Same is the situation with most Lagosians who live on daily income and have exhausted their food stocks. .We are worried that if hunger persists, many will go into crime”.

He said that the association benefited from the Federal and Stare government’s palliative, but decided to give back to members of the public, especially, those living within the its secretariat in Igando, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility.

“We thought we should not be selfish,so we called out to the public to come and share with us and that is what we are doing today: giving back to the society. We have been doing this since the lockdown began. Since our men are not

working for now, we don’t want them to be hungry . Besides, assisting the public with palliative will definitely reduce pressure on our security agents in the fight against crime . If Nigerians are sure of two square meals, I know they will not go into crime”.

He therefore appealed to government , corporate and private individuals to continue to give palliatives to members of the public, noting that it was the major way to fight crime at this lockdown period.

He said, ” I am calling on well meaning Nigerians ,corporate and private organizations to emulate what we have been doing ,because you are not only saving lives ,but obeying God’s commandment to give to the needy and at the same time , fighting crime and giving the public the courage to obey the lockdown orders .

“Whether you are a Christian or a Muslim, the Holy books command us to give. Fight crime with palliative ,because if the masses are hungry ,they will go into crime and you may be vulnerable “.

He also admonished members of the public who throng the association’s secretariat to collect the food stuff which included rice, beans and cassava flour otherwise called garri, to obey government’s sit-at-home and social distancing directives to avoid the spread of the Corona Virus.

” We understand there is hunger in the land ,but you cannot use that as yardstick to take laws into your hands, by harassing people to give you money .The people you are harassing are also going through same problems. Don’t forget that the law enforcement agents are there to arrest criminals and prosecute them .I urge you to be patient for a while because this phase will soon be over”.

Vanguard

