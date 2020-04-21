Rosabon offers high returns on Q2 Treasury Note

Kindly Share This Story:

Rosabon Financial Services has offered for subscription, its second quarter Treasury Note to help customers save during this COVID-19 period.

The company in statement said that Rosabon Treasury Note (RTN) offers high returns, with opportunity for interest rate as high as 16.5 per cent.

The Rosabon Treasury Note (RTN), which is a bulk fund placement offering that allows individuals to gain high returns on disposable funds, is available for both new and existing customers who are saving towards a financial goal.

The RTN allows individuals to determine how they would like to be paid interest on their fund placement, either upfront or at maturity. Individual subscribers can place a minimum of N50,000 while corporate subscribers can place a minimum of 250,000.

The RTN also allows all subscribers to make lump-sum fund placements in order to earn guaranteed interest on their funds placed with Rosabon. Interest rates can also be negotiated for funds above N50 million.

Speaking on the offering, Managing Director of Rosabon Financial Services, Chukwuma Ochonogor said: “Rosabon Treasury Note offers customers quick and easy access to their accounts anytime and anywhere via our online platform, https://myportal.rosabon-finance.com.

“Our goal is to provide tailored financial solutions made just for you, no matter who you are, where you come from or what you do. We are excited to be able to offer our customers a smarter way to save with unbeatable interest rates and an opportunity to reach their financial goals faster.”

He added: “The RTN provides investors the opportunity to save towards retirement and other life goals and earn higher interest rates on their savings. We however have provisions for our subscribers to access up to 150 per cent of their placed funds as a cheap loan.”

