Wayne Rooney says he has never been a natural finisher and fully expects Harry Kane to beat his record for the most England goals.

Throughout a trophy-laden career, Rooney has surpassed Bobby Charlton’s benchmarks as the leading scorer for Manchester United and England.

Rooney struck 253 times in 559 appearances for the Red Devils and celebrated 53 goals in 120 England caps.

However, Rooney feels he should have scored more in his career and tipped Tottenham striker Kane – who has a superb 32 goals in 45 England games – to beat his international haul for the Three Lions.

“I’m going to be honest – and this might surprise you – but I’m not a natural goalscorer,” Rooney wrote in his Sunday Times column.

“I hold the goal records for Manchester United and England and am very proud about that – yet there have been better number nines than me.

“How did I become a record-breaker if I wasn’t a natural scorer? Time. I played for United for 13 years, England for 15 years. I had time to break those records – and looking back I should have scored more.

“I don’t think it will take long for Harry Kane to claim my England record and it would be a proud moment for me.

“I’ve never been a selfish player and it would be great for England for Harry to get there. Bobby Charlton had to wait 50 years [for me to break his England record] – I hope it’s not so long for me.

“The United record might last longer simply because players don’t stay at clubs as long as they used to.

“Mind you, if [Lionel] Messi or [Cristiano] Ronaldo came to Old Trafford for a swansong they’d probably break it in three or four years!”

Rooney, now a player-coach with Championship side Derby County, won 12 major honours during his time with United.

He departed Old Trafford to return to Everton for the 2017-18 season and had a spell at DC United in MLS before joining Derby.

