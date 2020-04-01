Ronaldinho loses game of footvolley to crooked cops

Kindly Share This Story:

Ronaldinho’s golden touch during a prison footvolley game deserted him after he lost doubles against inmates convicted of robbery and murder.

Footage of the 40-year-old former Barcelona and AC Milan star showing off his skills with a series of deft right-foot touches and winning headers went viral on Sunday.

Ronaldinho was partnered with a prison worker during their first encounter. But local reports said they lost a second contest against a pair of disgraced former police officers.

They were named as killer Edgar Ramirez Otazu, 36 and robber Yoni David Mereles Martinez, 33.

The first man is said to be serving an 18-year prison sentence for the murder of a man called Fabio Ramon Cuenca Gimenez, shot in the head during a May 2010 pitched battle after a music festival.

The second man is reportedly serving a 10-year prison sentence for robbery after cash stolen by a security van driver was then taken by a number of corrupt serving police officers.

The company Ronaldinho is now keeping in the prison on the outskirts of the Paraguayan capital Asuncion shows how far he has fallen from his heyday when he won two Fifa World World Player of the Year Awards as well as a Ballon d’Or.

As well as footvolley, the retired footballer has been keeping himself fit by playing football. He was videoed scoring five goals and set up the other six in an 11-2 win for his side during a prison kick around earlier this month.

A guard lent him the trainers he played in after he was persuaded to join in the friendly and showed off his skills in a white vest top and black and white swim shorts.

Ronaldinho is also said to be spending time outside his cell in a carpentry workshop.

