Rohr stranded in France, unable to attend NFF events

Super Eagles Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr will be unable to return to the country in the near future, leading to the suspension of proposed Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) events.

Rohr will have to remain in France, where he is currently situated, due to travel restrictions imposed as part of the efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The German coach was scheduled to return to Nigeria to participate in a series of programmes set up by the NFF, but this has obviously been scrapped in the wake of the virus pandemic.

Rohr has been in contact with his players via online media and will travel to Nigeria as soon as logistically possible.

“Rohr was supposed to be part of some programmes organized by NFF sponsors, but that is no longer possible because he cannot come into the country as things are now,” NFF media officer Toyin Ibitoye said.

“The restriction on social gatherings and embargo on flights have forced the organisers of these events to suspend them pending when things will return to normal.

“Aside from the programmes, Rohr was also scheduled to meet with the Federation to plan for the African Nations Cup and World Cup qualifiers, among other issues, but these have also been put on hold.”

Ibitoye added, “Rohr has been monitoring the players’ training as directed by their various clubs because these programmes will also keep the players fit for Nigeria whenever the qualifiers resume.

“He talks with the players often and knows the physical state even though they are all working from home.”

Vanguard

