Super Eagles assistant coach, Joseph Yobo, has been mandated to monitor goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Ifeanyi Anaemena and Samuel Kalu on behalf of manager Gernot Rohr.

Bordeaux winger Samuel Kalu was given permission to fly to Lagos to be with his family due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Yobo has finally gotten in touch with Rohr and the first official assignment he was given was to keep tabs on the three Super Eagles players.

“We spoke together; he gave me the first call and then I called him back and we are in touch regularly. I even asked him to help me already because I cannot move for the moment to take connections and contact our players in Nigeria,” said Rohr to ESPN.

“I asked him to meet and speak with Ikechukwu Ezenwa, with Ifeanyi (Anaemena) who was with us for one of the last games.

“There is also Samuel Kalu, who is also in Lagos because he was able to take one of the last planes out of France. So I asked him to be in touch with some of our players who are in Nigeria, and that is what he did.

“I am happy to see that Yobo has good motivation and is in good spirits and I think we can have a good working relationship together.”

Both Ezenwa and Anaemena were non-playing substitutes for the Super Eagles when they met Lesotho in their last international fixture in November 2019.

