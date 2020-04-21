Rohr confirms receipt of NFF contract offer

Kindly Share This Story:

Gernot Rohr has confirmed that he has received a contract offer with conditions attached from the Nigeria Football Federation to remain as coach of the Super Eagles.

Nigeria Football Federation president Amaju Pinnick had said that they were willing to continue with the German football tactician provided he accepts to reside in Nigeria, monitor potential Super Eagles players in the Nigerian Professional Football League and be paid in the local currency.

Rohr has been coaching the Super Eagles since 2016 and has roughly two months before the expiration of his current contract.

“Personally I discuss with my President on the future since I am at the end of the contract on June 30. I have just received a proposal for an extension. We will also have to look into this,” Rohr told Europe1 via girondins4ever.com.

“But it is especially the health of the players, of everyone, right now, that counts. In Nigeria, there are not a lot of cases, but there are some too.

“We are afraid for Africa, that it could worsen because the habits of life there make confinement very difficult. So I’m hearing from players from Nigeria.”

Rohr said he has been reviewing the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations matches with the Super Eagles players ahead of the resumption of international football, adding that none of his players has contracted the coronavirus.

“We are not idle, there are a lot of calls to make to get news from our players. They are all healthy already. Not a single Nigerian international has been affected.

“We take news, not phone, by written message, by spoken message. We also have matches to review.“”

“Currently, on a large international sports channel, we see the matches of the African Cup. We can review our matches that we were able to play in Egypt last summer, where we were able to bring back this bronze medal,” he concluded.

